Aaditya Thackeray writes letter to Ramesh Bais, seeks Lokayukta probe in furniture scam at BMC

Aaditya Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) wrote to Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, and sought a probe by the Lokayukta in an alleged scam in the purchase of street furniture by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Thackeray also asked Bais to direct the municipal commissioner to furnish all the reports related to the alleged scam. The government should conduct a fair probe through the Lokayukta, the former minister said.

Further, the BMC should be asked to stop all payments to the concerned contractor and seek refund of payments made so far till the Lokayukta probe is over, Thackeray said.

This morning I have written to the Hon’ble Governor, once again, to my constant demand for an inquiry through the Hon’ble Lokayukta on the Street Furniture Scam. pic.twitter.com/yIcdL1GX5j — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) July 19, 2023

Thackeray had met Bais on May 10 to raise the issue while claiming that the civic chief was avoiding giving him a reply. The BMC is currently under the control of an administrator appointed by the Maharashtra government as civic elections have not been held for more than a year.