Aamir Khan's luxurious Pali Hill apartments in Mumbai to be demolished

Aamir Khan is one of the richest actors in India and lives a luxurious life. As per reports, Aamir Khan owns a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s posh Pali Hill area. Reports suggest the actor has now decided to demolish his home and redevelop it. The apartment will be reportedly demolished to make space for fresh developments. Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) a real estate firm will undertake the redevelopment project. According to a Moneycontrol report, the project will have a sale construction potential of 50,000 sqft and is expected to have a topline revenue of Rs 500 crore. MICL is redeveloping the project through one of its associate entities wherein it holds a 34 percent stake. The redevelopment involves property owned by Virgo Co-operative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai, Maharashtra, as per the company's December 29 statement.

Notably, Aamir Khan is one of the home owners in Virgo Society of Bandra's Pali Hill and will be eligible for an apartment in the rehab component of the redeveloped project.Pali Hill is one of the premium addresses in Bandra West, the queen of the suburbs. Property rates here range between ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh per sq ft – a near equivalent of luxury apartments in Worli. Several leading developers have premium projects in this pocket including Rustomjee Parishram, Prestige Daffodils and Ashar Group’s Navroze. Aamir Khan is quite interested in this redevelopment project. The report also added that the existing owners of the apartments, along with Aamir Khan will receive residences, which will have an increased area ranging between 55-60 per cent with the new structure. As per the report, the new apartments that will be built on the plot will cost between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 1,25,000 per square foot. On the work front, Aamir Khan is a part of Sunny Deol’s upcoming film, Lahore 1947. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and bankrolled by Aamir Khan’s production house. Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2022 film Salaam Venky alongside Kajol. The drama film was directed by Revathi and revolved around Sujata (Kajol), an ideal mother who battles some of the most challenging situations. It also featured Priyamani, Prakash Raj, Rahul Bose, Riddhi Kumar, and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles.



