Abhishek Bachchan shares throwback picture with Jackie Shroff on his birthday
By ANI | Published: February 1, 2022 01:27 PM2022-02-01T13:27:35+5:302022-02-01T13:35:18+5:30
Actor Abhishek Bachchan is showering love and appreciation for Bollywood's 'bhidu' Jackie Shroff on his 65th birthday on Tuesday.
To mark this special day, Junior B dug out a priceless throwback picture from his childhood days, in which he can be seen sharing smiles with the ever-so-dashing Shroff at a dinner party.
He further wrote, "The coolest of them all!!! Happy birthday @apnabhidu #FanboyForLife."
Abhishek has worked with the birthday star in his debut film 'Refugee'.
Their other projects together include 'Happy New Year', 'Dhoom 3' and 'Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai', among others.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor