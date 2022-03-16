Abhishek Banerjee shares excitement for headlining Laxman Utekar's next titled 'Nazarandaaz'

Abhishek Banerjee is all set to bring up a new role in Laxman Utekar's new production project 'Nazarandaaz'.

The Vikrant Deshmukh directed 'Nazarandaaz' which is currently under production, stars Abhishek Banerjee alongside veteran actor Divya Dutta and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Supremely excited for the same, Abhishek said, "It's a very good script and everyone will get to see an unusual Jugalbandi between me Kumud Mishra and Divya Dutta, this film is all heart".

'Nazarandaaz' is produced by Lakshman Uttekar and Karishma Sharma's company Kathputli films with T series.

Besides 'Nazarandaaz', Abhishek also has an interesting lineup of different genre films including 'Bhediya', 'Aankh Micholi' and Telugu thriller 'Runway'.

( With inputs from ANI )

