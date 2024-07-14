Accident at Kasara Ghat; 13 Injured After Container Hits Several Vehicles On Nashik Mumbai Highway

A chaotic scene unfolded at Kasara Ghat on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway today as a container truck collided with multiple vehicles, resulting in injuries to around 13 people. The incident occurred during peak traffic hours, exacerbating the situation with a significant traffic jam that stretched for several kilometers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the container, traveling along the steep and winding stretch of Kasara Ghat, lost control and rammed into several vehicles. Local authorities and emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, attending to the injured and working to clear the debris obstructing the highway.

The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, with the severity of injuries ranging from minor to moderate. Traffic police struggled to manage the flow of vehicles, diverting traffic onto alternative routes to alleviate congestion on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway.