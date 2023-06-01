Accident on Nagpur-Jabalpur highway leaves 10 injured, no fatalities

The accident took place near Maralwadi on Nagpur-Jabalpur national highway. At least 10 passengers were injured in the accident.

As per reports, the driver of the vehicle lost control and veered off the road, causing it to overturn during the early morning hours. The incident occurred at approximately 5 am on Thursday. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries in the accident.

The driver of travels bus with registration number PY.01.CU.5791, which was on its way back from Jabalpur to Nagpur after a pilgrimage, lost control of the vehicle near Maralwadi. The bus veered off the road and overturned. There were approximately 35 to 40 pilgrims onboard during the incident.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Oriental Toll Plaza immediately dispatched an ambulance team to the scene. The injured individuals were swiftly transported to the primary health centre in Mansar. Five of them have been referred to Nagpur Medical College, while the remaining five are currently receiving treatment in Mansar. The remaining pilgrims have been accommodated at the Khumari toll plaza.