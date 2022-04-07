Accident Washim: Bus collides with water tanker, 3 killed, 8 injured

An accident took place on Thursday morning near Hotel Events in Akola Naka area in Washim. The accident took place when a private bus traveling from Pune to Yavatmal collided with a water tanker on Samrudhi Highway. The water tanker driver lost control and the bus collided head-on with the tanker, causing a tragic accident.

The severity of the accident was so severe that the driver of the tanker and the cleaner were killed on the spot. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the accident. One person from the water tankers was reportedly injured. 7 to 8 injured people were taken to the district general hospital. Some have been admitted to Washim Government Hospital for further treatment and the critically injured will be shifted to Akola for further treatment.