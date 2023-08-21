Accused in Sana Khan murder case charged with blackmail and extortion

A case of blackmail and extortion has been registered against Amit, also known as Pappu Sahu, the main accused in the Sana Khan murder case and a notorious criminal from Jabalpur, along with his associates. Additionally, another criminal named Dharmendra Yadav was arrested on Saturday.

Shubhangi Wankhede, station house officer of Mankapur police station, has given information in this regard. Amit Sahu, with the help of his accomplices from Jabalpur and Nagpur, had physically and mentally tortured a 35-year-old victim. He had threatened to kill her and pressured her to send her to several acquaintances. There, he made her take pornographic videos and pictures with them. Through those photos and videos, Amit Sahu blackmailed and extorted money from many in Nagpur by threatening to defame them. In this way, the accused duped many people in Nagpur.

This came to light during Amit Sahu's interrogation. Based on this, a case has been registered against Amit Sahu and his associates for extortion, blackmail, criminal conspiracy, and under the Information Technology Act. According to sources, a more thorough probe into the blackmailing case could trigger an earthquake in Nagpur's political and social sphere. In this case, no one has come forward with a complaint fearing defamation. According to sources, Amit Sahu has also deceived many in the political circles of Madhya Pradesh in this manner.

Amit Sahu had recruited people in Nagpur and Jabalpur to lure individuals into blackmail operations, extorting money through defamation threats. His gang also included professional criminals. His gang included professional criminals. An effort is underway to ascertain the number of victims and the extent of extortion involving the 35-year-old woman. The cyber team is conducting investigations, as per sources.