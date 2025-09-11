Acharya Devvrat Given Additional Charge of Maharashtra After CP Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President

The President of India has appointed Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, to assume the additional responsibility of Governor of Maharashtra following the resignation of CP Radhakrishnan from the post. CP Radhakrishnan was elected Vice President of India on September 9, 2025, defeating the INDIA bloc candidate and former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy. He secured 452 votes against Reddy’s 300. Out of 781 electors, 767 MPs cast their votes, with 752 valid ballots and 15 invalid. Backed by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Radhakrishnan became the ruling coalition’s successful choice for the country’s second-highest constitutional office.

Acharya Devvrat’s Career in Governance

Acharya Devvrat has significant experience in gubernatorial roles. He served as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh from August 2015 until July 2019. Thereafter, in July 2019, he assumed office as the Governor of Gujarat. With CP Radhakrishnan demitting the office of Maharashtra’s Governor upon his election as Vice President, Acharya Devvrat has now been tasked with managing the affairs of Maharashtra in addition to his responsibilities in Gujarat. As the Governor of Gujarat, he also serves as the ex officio Chancellor of state universities, holding a key role in shaping the state's higher education landscape.