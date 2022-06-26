Action against superintendent who helped Shinde?

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde reached Talasari post around 10.30 pm on Monday night with his police convoy. As the Superintendent of Police was present in the incident, there is talk that the police department in Palghar district has made the road to Gujarat easier for Eknath Shinde under the guise of blockade. Meanwhile, action is being taken against Gidaina C Superintendent.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde walked out of the Vidhan Bhavan before the results of the Assembly elections on Monday. The rebels started their journey late at night as per the instructions given to their supportive MLAs and as per the plan. Balasaheb Patil was working as Deputy Commissioner in Thane Transport Branch before being transferred to Palghar. He was later transferred to Palghar as District Superintendent of Police.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Datta Shinde was transferred to Thane. This was due to Shinde's intervention and a few months ago, the then Superintendent Dattatreya Shinde's transfer by the Home Department was stopped by Shinde.

This is being confirmed by the blockade imposed on the Achhad check post till late Monday night to ensure that the journey of Shinde and his supportive MLAs passes smoothly towards Gujarat. Meanwhile, Palghar police were further inquired into the incident when a sudden blockade was declared in the district on Monday night, as all the officers were patrolling all the places in the district. Therefore, the Superintendent of Police was also on a blockade patrol, it was said.

It cannot be said that Shinde and all the other MLAs were not aware of this when they were going abroad under the protection of the state police. The ruling party has woken up late to the mutiny and will be questioned by the police. Therefore, all eyes are on whether action is being taken against Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil who helped Shinde.