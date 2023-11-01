Activist Manoj Jarange firm on quitting water if reservation not given to Marathas

Activist Manoj Jarange restated his commitment to refrain from consuming water starting this evening, unless the Maharashtra government fulfills his request for reservations for the Maratha community. Leaders of all parties should ask the Maharashtra government to call a special session of the state legislature and give reservation to the Maratha community, Jarange who has observing fast at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district since October 25, told reporters.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, has convened an all-party meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday to address the state's current situation, particularly in light of the escalated Maratha quota agitation, which has seen instances of violence in certain areas.

Leaders of all parties who are in Mumbai should ask the state government to call a special session of the state assembly and declare Maratha reservation. If this is not done, I will quit drinking water from Wednesday evening. The agitation will not stop and will continue peacefully, Jarange said. He also noted that some Maratha quota agitators were detained by the police at Kej in the violence-hit Beed district, but have now been released. I will still take a review of this, he said. Jarange also hit out at the ruling BJP leaders over some of their statements on the Maratha quota agitation.

You are destroying the career of Maratha youth. But destroying your career is in the hands of the Maratha community, Jarange claimed targeting leaders in the government.