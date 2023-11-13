Actor Sahil Khan booked by Mumbai police in Mahadev betting app case

Actor and fitness influencer Sahil Khan has been booked by the Mumbai police in connection with the Mahadev app scam. According to a Republic TV report, Sahil Khan's name is included among those against whom FIR has been registered in the case. Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against 31 people along with Mahadev Book App promoters Saurabh Chandrakar, Ravi Uppal and Shubh Soni on November 7 under various sections of fraud and gambling. His name is registered at number 26 among 31 people in this case. Mahadev is accused of running another betting app related to the online betting app. This case has been registered on the complaint of Matunga social worker Prakash Bankar. This case has been registered under section 420,467,468,471,120(B) of IPC and Gambling Act, IT Act.

Khan is is not only accused of promotion but is also accused of earning huge profits by operating the app. Khan’s association with Hitesh Khushlani, a key figure in the betting app case, has come under scrutiny. The actor was also a part of Khushlani’s birthday celebration in Dubai, pictures of which have circulated widely on the internet. The intricate web expands further, with Khushlani being a close associate of Saurabh Chandrakar, one of the accused in the Mahadev betting app case. Recent reports suggest that Chandrakar and his associates are under investigation for their alleged involvement in fixing cricket matches to gain profits through dubious means. The ongoing investigation into the Mahadev Book app case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) revealed that the two accused - Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal - ran several other subsidiary applications in India and Pakistan. One such app is named 'The Lion Book app', which was promoted by one Hitesh Khushalani as its frontman and actor Sahil Khan. The ED probe has further revealed that the success party of the Lion Book app was held on September 20 last year at the Fairmont Hotel in Dubai. Several Bollywood actors were in attendance at the party, including Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty, Sophie Chowdhary, Sneh Ullal, Daisy Shah, and Georgia Adriani, among others. The Lion Book app functions in the same manner as the Mahadev Book app. It is endorsed and promoted by Bollywood actors after payment of fees and receipt of the same in cash through agents and hawala operators, the ED probe has revealed. Chandrakar and Uppal founded multiple websites and apps under the brand Mahadev Book app, which offers online casino and betting platforms, and other activities that are illegal. The two accused, who hail from Chhattisgarh, are believed to be hiding in Dubai. The ED found substantial evidence of money laundering and froze or seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 crore.