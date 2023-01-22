Adani Electricity Mumbai proposes marginal hike in power tariffs for residential consumers in next 2 fiscals
Published: January 22, 2023
Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) proposed an increase in power tariffs for residential consumers by 1 per cent for the next two financial years on account of a rise in renewable sources on the generation side.
According to a report of PTI, In the case of industrial and commercial consumers, the company has proposed to reduce tariffs by 11-18 per cent in FY24 and FY25, as per advertisements in local dailies on Saturday.
Residential consumers to have a cumulative marginal 1 per cent increase in tariff over both FY 23-24 and FY 24-25 as compared to tariffs incurred currently, the company said.
At a time when electric vehicle adoption is growing, the company has proposed power tariffs to be 28 per cent cheaper than the present ones.