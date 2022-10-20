Adani Transmission wins Rs 1,300 crore to install smart meters from Mumbai's BEST

Adani Transmission announced that it has won a deal to install and maintain 10.80 lakh smart meters for Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking. According to sources the deal value for the multi-year engagement has been pegged at nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

According to the BEST, which supplies electricity to Mumbai, the installation of the smart electric meters will soon begin and is targeted to be completed over the next 12 months. Adani Transmission is expected to start work shortly on installing the meters, sources said.

"As part of the mandate, smart meters and related communication and cloud infrastructure will be installed over a period of 30 months and maintained for the following 90 months," the company said in a statement.

As per the report of Business Standard, the meters will enable BEST customers to monitor online their power consumption, Adani Transmission said. The meters will also provide an option for pre-paid billing and net-metering for housing societies and commercial buildings with roof-top solar facilities.