Kolhapur: Additional district judge dies after 17-day battle with accident injuries

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, R. N. Ambatkar, from Ichalkaranji in Maharashtra, was hit by a speeding motorcycle while out for an evening walk. After fighting for his life for 17 days, he ultimately succumbed to his severe injuries, as per officials' reports on Friday.

As per the police, on the evening of March 21, Judge Ambatkar had gone for his regular walk after dinner, near his residence at Yadravphata, located close to Ichalkaranji.

Just then, a speeding motorcycle rammed into Judge Ambatkar from behind, knocking him down with full force on the road and he suffered serious head injuries.

The motorcyclist who was speeding at the time of the accident was identified as Anil R. Jadhav, aged 44. He was on his way from Ichalkaranji to Jambhli when the collision occurred, resulting in his own severe injuries. He was hospitalized for several days and was only discharged last week.

After the accident, Judge Ambatkar was immediately taken to a nearby clinic, and later transferred to Kolhapur's City Hospital for trauma surgeries and other necessary medical procedures. He remained in critical condition and battled for his life for 17 days until he passed away on Friday, a day after he turned 55 on April 6. This news has saddened the town of Ichalkaranji.

Hailing from Manchar, Pune, Judge Ambatkar, who was posted to the Ichalkaranji Court in June 2022, is survived by his aged parents, wife, and two daughters.

Jadhav, the motorcyclist who hit Judge Ambatkar, was arrested by the Shahapur police station and charged with rash driving and other violations of the Motor Vehicles Act after he was discharged from the hospital. The police do not suspect any foul play.

After being released on bail on medical grounds following a day's police custody, Jadhav may face enhanced charges and further investigation by the police due to the demise of Judge Ambatkar.