Aditya Thackeray Exclusive Interview with Lokmat: MVA Politics, BJP's Challenges, and Maharashtra's Future

Mumbai: In an interview with Lokmat, Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena leader and MLA has shared his opinions and thoughts on the current political climate in the state. "If BJP wanted to ruin Maharashtra, why did they take over? Our government was better than this one. You had your government at the Centre and our 'engine' government in the state was working just fine. Your multi-wheeled engine is bound to fail. You came to power to destroy two parties but you ended up destroying BJP", said Thackeray, targeting Devendra Fadnavis over the fall of the MVA government.

Also Read | Nashik Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Launches Scathing Attack on PM Modi, Says...

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections will see constituencies in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik going to polls. Aditya Thackeray visited the Lokmat office on Wednesday and talked to Atul Kulkarni, Editor of Lokmat Mumbai, and Ashish Jadhav, Editor of Lokmat Video.

"The original leaders of BJP are nowhere to be seen today. Those who come forward as BJP spokesperson are exported from somewhere else. Vidhan Sabha speaker also went to two parties before joining the BJP. He may be ready to join a third party again", Thackeray said.

Eknath Shinde and his MLAs joined the BJP, followed by Ajit Pawar and his MLAs. When asked which group poses a greater threat to BJP, Thackeray said: "BJP and Fadnavis is the greatest threat to everyone. I will give you a list of BJP leaders. If you had to take responses from BJP leaders, which names do come forward? They are all people who came from other parties. All of them have been imported in 2019. "

On Raj Thackeray

In his recent rally, Raj Thackeray accused Uddhav Thackeray of splitting 6 corporators from the Maharashtra Navanirman Party. Answering this claim, Aditya Thackeray said, "It has been over 20 years since he established a party. Tell me about one incident where we criticized him. I've been told at home that one should not comment on certain relations. Although MNS corporators joined us, they were later elected. Some of them became MLAs. Those corporators didn't see the same fate faced by those who betrayed us".

Seats in the MVA

When asked whether his party is satisfied with being allotted 21 seats in the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing arrangement, Thackeray commented: "Yes we are satisfied with the candidate selection. And the only difference is, our 21 candidates come from the party itself. They've come from the people. They were decided in Mumbai, at Matoshree. But how many times do the candidates from the traitor gang have to go to Delhi to get approval? How long do they have to wait? And more importantly, which party took the decisions? They (the Shinde group) have people who were made MPs 5-6 times by Uddhav Saheb. They haven't gotten tickets over there."

Where are the original BJP workers?

Thackeray launched scathing attacks while speaking on the state of the BJP. "Although Pankajatai (Pankaja Mundhe) was given candidature, one should ask what qualms she still has. One should ask where is Poonamtai (Poonam Mahajan) and where Prakash Mehta and Eknath Khadse are. You said you had come to destroy two parties. But you ended up destroying BJP in the process."

He further continued, "Where is BJP now? The current CM was imported in 2022. 10 of the MLAs who followed him are ministers now. 9 MLAs who came with Ajit Pawar became ministers. However, out of them, only 6 are originally from the BJP. You toppled our government for your ego, where are your original workers now?"

Development for all

"Different states, districts, Talukas, their culture, art, traditions, rituals, and language have come together to make India. But now we have restrictions in the name of GST, ED, IT, and CBI. We need to be sure that our voices are being heard in Delhi. That is why we need a diverse government in the country that gives equal representation to all the states and listens to everyone's 'Man ki Baat'. Development needs to be for all."

Why not run for MP from Thane/Kalyan?

"Picture Abhi Baki Hai! Loksabha is one favorite platform where what you say can reach the country. But our Maharashtra is equally important. In current times, it is only correct that I work in the state", Aditya Thackeray exclaimed.

"Because these people have regressed the state in the past two years. When our MVA government comes to power, I want to spread Maharashtra's voice to Delhi as a MLA or in any other capacity. Eknath Shinde can run for elections if he is not disqualified from the court. My first challenge is that discuss Mhaarshtra with me. We will contest elections from where we want to", he said.

