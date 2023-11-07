Aditya Thackeray questions appointment of controversial figure as chairman of Siddhivinayak temple trust
Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar has been appointed as the chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, a renowned temple in Mumbai. This move comes as a significant development and is perceived as a setback for the Thackeray group.
Sada Sarvankar's appointment has stirred controversy and criticism, notably from Aditya Thackeray, the leader of the Thackeray group and a former minister. Aditya Thackeray expressed his disapproval through a social media post, pointing out Sarvankar's involvement in an incident during a Ganpati Bappa procession in Dadar.
Taking to his official X account Aditya Thackeray said, “The irony of it all! The gaddaar MLA who pointed his gun towards devotees and citizens during a Ganpati Bappa procession in Dadar, and used it in the police station, has now been appointed Chairman of the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust by the mindhe- bjp regime. We know that it is the official policy of mindhe- bjp regime to reward the corrupt, the criminals and anti Maharashtra people with contracts and posts. But the question is • how is it even moral to appoint a corrupt criminal who has blatantly used his gun on citizens to threaten them during a festival?”
“The home minister of the state virtually gave the gaddaar a clean chit by admitting that a bullet was fired in the police station from the gadaar’s gun and the bullet also belonged to him, but apparently it’s not clear who fired it! Nonetheless, a person booked under arms act, threatening citizens in a festival being made the temple trust chairman is shameful. Ideally the “party with a difference” should have opposed it, but sadly it’s a different party than what we knew. Clean chits, government posts to the corrupt and the criminals and to those who hate Maharashtra, is the policy of this regime: Even for those who should be behind bars for pointing their gun to threaten citizens and apparently firing in a police station.”
Who is Sada Sarvankar?
MLA Sada Sarvankar, a loyal member of the Shiv Sena, has held various significant positions within the party, including divisional chief and standing committee chairman. He initially entered politics as a Shiv Sena corporator and later ran for an MLA seat. Following a division within the Shiv Sena, Sada Sarvankar shifted his allegiance from Uddhav Thackeray to Eknath Shinde's faction. As one of Thackeray's close confidants, MLA Sada Sarvankar joined the Shinde faction.