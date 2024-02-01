Aditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2024, Says "Why Only Injustice to Maharashtra?"

Published: February 1, 2024

Aditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2024, Says "Why Only Injustice to Maharashtra?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, alleging that the state is being ignored by the central government. In a tweet, Thackeray said that the budget does not mention the proposed new airport in Pune, which is a critical infrastructure project for the state's economic development. He also criticized the government for not opening the new terminal at the existing Pune airport, which has been ready for inauguration for more than five months.

"Why is only Maharashtra being treated unfairly? Why are we not being given fair and equal treatment?" Thackeray asked.

Other key points from the budget:

The government has set a target of making 3 crore women "lakhpati didis" under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).
The government is also planning to expand tourism and attract foreign investment.
 

