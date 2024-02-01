Aditya Thackeray Slams Union Budget 2024, Says "Why Only Injustice to Maharashtra?"

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has slammed the Union Budget for 2024-25, alleging that the state is being ignored by the central government. In a tweet, Thackeray said that the budget does not mention the proposed new airport in Pune, which is a critical infrastructure project for the state's economic development. He also criticized the government for not opening the new terminal at the existing Pune airport, which has been ready for inauguration for more than five months.

The FM spoke about #UDAN and rapid airport expansion across the country.



The question remains, why isn’t Maharashtra considered an equal part of the entire scheme of things?



No word on Pune’s proposed new airport.

The one proposed by the MVA Govt was scrapped by the current… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 1, 2024

"Why is only Maharashtra being treated unfairly? Why are we not being given fair and equal treatment?" Thackeray asked.

Unfortunately, they have just realised after a decade that they need to focus on Garib, Mahilayein, Yuva and Annadata… all of whom are hassled today under the current establishment. They had voted the govt in with great hope.. sadly all through the decade, they’ve been kept on… https://t.co/zCj203Q0Zb — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 1, 2024

Other key points from the budget:

The government has set a target of making 3 crore women "lakhpati didis" under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).

The government is also planning to expand tourism and attract foreign investment.

