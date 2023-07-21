Aditya Thackeray to address youth meeting in Nashik tomorrow

Against the backdrop of the rapidly unfolding political dramas and the upcoming elections, every political party is putting in efforts to secure its existence on the political stage. The youth meeting organized by the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Saturday at Democracy Hall in Satpur is one such endeavour.

Following the recent political upheavals, Sharad Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, visited Nashik. Each party leader engaged in discussions with officials and party members. Aditya Thackeray, the leader of the Yuva Sena, who had been absent from Nashik for several days, is now visiting the city.

He is scheduled to engage in discussions with party members. Prior to his visit, preparations and arrangements were made at the Shiv Sena's central office in Shalimar for the meeting.

Aditya Thackeray's visit to Nashik carries significant importance in light of the forthcoming municipal and legislative assembly elections. As a well-respected figure known for his guidance to Shiv Sainiks, especially the youth, all designated representatives of the affiliated organizations have been formally invited to attend his meeting by the Nashik office bearers of Shiv Sena (UBT).