African woman held at Mumbai Airport with heroin worth Rs 56 crore
By ANI | Published: March 1, 2022 09:09 AM2022-03-01T09:09:25+5:302022-03-01T09:20:12+5:30
An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.
An African national was arrested on Monday at Mumbai airport after the customs department seized from her 8 kg of heroin worth Rs 56 crore in the international market, an official said.
The woman was found carrying some white powder, which when examined turned out to be heroin.
A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app