Aftab Poonawala used several weapons to chop Shraddha

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2022 07:14 PM 2022-11-24T19:14:17+5:30 2022-11-24T19:14:47+5:30
New shocking revelations are coming out in Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aftab has now made a shocking revelations to the police, the accused told the police that many weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. Also in the last few days, police have recovered 5 large knives which has been sent to the forensic team for investigation, Delhi police informed.
A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.
Shradhha murder accused Aftab has told police that multiple weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. In the last few days, the police have recovered 5 large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation: Delhi Police sources— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022
Shraddha murder case | A team of Delhi Police conducts a search for evidence in the Bhayandar bay area of Thane (Rural) in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/8WWYvXRkYg— ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022