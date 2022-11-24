Aftab Poonawala used several weapons to chop Shraddha

New shocking revelations are coming out in Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aftab has now made a shocking revelations to the police, the accused told the police that many weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. Also in the last few days, police have recovered 5 large knives which has been sent to the forensic team for investigation, Delhi police informed.

A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.



