Aftab Poonawala used several weapons to chop Shraddha

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 24, 2022 07:14 PM 2022-11-24T19:14:17+5:30 2022-11-24T19:14:47+5:30

New shocking revelations are coming out in Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aftab has now made a shocking revelations to ...

New shocking revelations are coming out in Shraddha Walkar murder case. Aftab has now made a shocking revelations to the police, the accused told the police that many weapons were used to dismember Shraddha's body. Also in the last few days, police have recovered 5 large knives which has been sent to the forensic team for investigation, Delhi police informed.

A team of Delhi police which is probing the Shraddha Walkar murder case conducted a search in Bhayander creek near Mumbai for a mobile phone. The search was conducted with the help of personnel of the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police, he said.
 

 

Tags : Shraddha Walkar murder case Shraddha walkar Aftab poonawala Delhi Police