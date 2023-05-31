After 2024, there will be coalition govt in this country, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has said after 2024, there will be a coalition government in this country. This comes after Raut on Tuesday said that Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar will attend the non-BJP parties meet in Patna on June 12 to discuss the strategy for upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Whatever P Chidambaram has said is true. Non-BJP parties will take a decision regarding it in the meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12. Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting, said Raut.

After Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed dissatisfaction in Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, the party leader Sanjay Rut hit back at him calling Fadnavis the most dissatisfied politician in the state.

Go and ask Devendra Fadnavis how satisfied he is. He was going to be CM but was stopped to take an oath of the post and was made Deputy of his junior in politics. Can such a man be satisfied? No, he was demoted to a constable from the commissioner, Raut said