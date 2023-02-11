After Amul and Gowardhan, Gokul milk prices hiked by Rs 2 per litre

The impact of rising inflation on household budgets was exacerbated on February 10, when Maharashtra's largest dairy, Gokul, hiked milk prices by Rs 2–4 per litre.

The milk corporation said in a statement that the price increase will take effect today, February 11, in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts. Gokul's announcement comes a week after Amul raised their rates by up to Rs 3 per litre on February 3.

Full-cream milk, which previously cost Rs 69 per litre, will now cost Rs 72 per litre in Mumbai, according to the dairy brand. Meanwhile, for bulk buyers, the five-litre pack will cost Rs 360. Concurrently, cow milk prices have risen; it was previously sold at Rs 54 per litre and will now be sold at Rs 56 per litre.

Meanwhile, toned milk has risen from Rs 52 to Rs 54 per litre. The cost of the dairy's specialised milk has risen by four rupees to Rs 58.

While the dairy prices in Pune and Mumbai are the same, the rates in Kolhapur, which is also its home base, differ. It costs between Rs 2 and Rs 6 less there.