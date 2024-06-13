After Baramati Defeat, Sunetra Pawar To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha; Internal Rift Widens In Ajit Pawar's Party

After Supriya Sule defeated her in the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, Sunetra Pawar is set to enter Parliament via a backdoor entry. Reports indicate that Sunetra Pawar has been finalized as the NCP candidate for a Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra, following Praful Patel’s vacating his existing seat to secure a longer term in the last Rajya Sabha elections.

However, veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal is reportedly displeased with Sunetra Pawar’s nomination.

Sunetra Pawar’s candidacy was confirmed at a late-night meeting of senior NCP leaders at the Devgiri residence on Wednesday. She is expected to file her Rajya Sabha nomination today at 1:30 PM in the presence of senior party leaders. Chhagan Bhujbal, Parth Pawar, Anand Paranjpe, and Baba Siddiqui were also in contention for the NCP nomination.

Reports indicate that a faction within the NCP is unhappy with Sunetra Pawar's nomination. The dissatisfaction stems from the perception that key decisions are made solely by Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar, and Praful Patel without consulting others. This sentiment was expressed during the Wednesday meeting at Devgiri, where Chhagan Bhujbal questioned the party’s decision-making process and the timing of the candidate announcement.

Chhagan Bhujbal voiced his concerns about the lack of consultation and questioned why the party wasted time if the candidate had been pre-decided. He also questioned the logic behind offering a backdoor entry to a defeated Lok Sabha candidate.

Despite the internal dissent, sources confirm that Sunetra Pawar will be the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha, as decided in the late-night meeting at Devgiri.