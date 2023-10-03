After Bihar, Maharashtra to conduct caste based survey?

Following reports that the Bihar government has completed the caste census, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the state government too was positive about the move, but it would first study the official Bihar report. The announcement came after the BJP started the OBC Janajagruti Yatra's first leg in Vidarbha, the party's citadel where it has been winning more seats than the Opposition, because of the OBC vote bank.

Fadnavis said, "We have not seen the Bihar report yet. We will study its official version first to know the authenticity, outcome and impact, and methodology used. CM Eknath Shinde would take an appropriate decision. We are not averse to the idea of such kind of census. He added that Nitish Kumar-led Bihar was the only state to carry out this kind of census. "Even the Congress-led state governments have not taken a decision (for the census) yet," he said.