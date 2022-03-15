After elections, Uttar Pradesh aims for trillion dollar economy

Mumbai, March 15 With five years of heat and dust of temple and politics behind, the Uttar Pradesh government now finally plans to pay attention on the state of its economy.

Accordingly, the UP government has decided to hire a consultant to advise on how to boost the state's economy to $1 trillion by 2027 or during the second term of Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath.

The UP Department of Planning on Tuesday released ads in prominent Mumbai media oulets to this effect, soliciting request for proposal

