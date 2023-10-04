After Nanded, another 25 patients die at Nagpur govt hospital

In an shocking turn of events, following the tragic incident at Nanded Hospital, it has come to light that 25 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours at both Nagpur Medical College and Indira Gandhi Government College.

Out of the 25 patients who tragically passed away, 16 were under the care of Government Medical College, while the remaining 9 were being treated at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College. It's worth noting that 12 out of these 25 patients had been transferred from private hospitals to government hospitals at the last minute.

Private hospitals have the ability to assess the condition of patients before admission, allowing them to admit those who are critically ill. In contrast, government hospitals often admit all patients, regardless of their condition. This difference in admission practices may explain why the hospital administration is attributing the higher death toll to these circumstances.

In the tragic incidents, a total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, passed away within a span of 48 hours at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2. Additionally, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.