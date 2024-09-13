After Nine Years, MSRTC Reports Record Profit Of ₹16.86 Crore In August

After nine years, the The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has achieved a financial turnaround, of ₹16.86 crore, In August marking its highest profit to date. This marks a significant recovery after facing financial difficulties over the past five to six years. The turnaround was largely due to strategic changes in operations. MSRTC discontinued bus services on loss-making routes and redirected them to routes with higher passenger demand.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, the ST Corporation deployed over 5,000 buses to the Konkan region. Bookings for these buses began in August. Group reservations included a 100% discount for seniors aged 75 and above and a 50% discount for other seniors and women, leading to a preference for group bookings. Regular training sessions for drivers and mechanics also played a crucial role. These sessions led to a 0.52 km increase in diesel efficiency, resulting in substantial fuel savings. The combined efforts in various areas culminated in the reported profit for August.

MSRTC faced numerous challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, including a prolonged strike by employees. Despite these hurdles, the introduction of schemes such as free travel for senior citizens and a 50 percent concession for women helped increase ridership to 54 lakh passengers per day. MSRTC chairman-managing director Dr Madhav Kushekar congratulated employees and officers for their efforts. He expressed confidence that the corporation will continue to report profits in the future, building on this positive momentum. The concerted efforts by MSRTC have not only led to financial recovery but also improved operational efficiency and passenger satisfaction.

The corporation's strategic changes and initiatives have set a strong foundation for sustained profitability moving forward. To restore MSRTC's lost glory, an action plan will be developed, focusing on maintaining profitability through the effective use of new buses. Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vice President and Managing Director of ST, has outlined key strategies to achieve this . In the past year, the ST Corporation has launched several innovative programs, including the 'Hinduhryadasamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clean and Beautiful Bus Station Campaign,' direct school passes for students, Passenger King Day, Employee Parent Day, and pilgrimage tours during Shravan. These initiatives have resulted in a renewed preference for ST services, with an average of 54 lakh passengers traveling daily.



