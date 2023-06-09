After Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut receives death threats

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has received death threats, stated MLA and his brother Sunil Raut. He said Sanjay Raut and I have received death threat calls since yesterday, asking them not to talk to the media in the morning. Mumbai Police Commissioner and state Home Minister have been informed regarding the incident.

Earlier, in a day Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has received death threats on Twitter. In response to this alarming situation, a delegation from the NCP, led by Supriya Sule, NCP MP and daughter of Sharad Pawar, paid a visit to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. The purpose of their visit is to seek appropriate action against the Twitter account responsible for issuing the menacing threats.

According to the reports, a person issued a death threat through the micro-blogging site Twitter. The individual, identified as Saurabh Pimpalkar, likened Pawar to Aurangzeb and ominously suggested that he would face a similar outcome as the Mughal emperor

Both Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut are considered the chief architects of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena (UBT) MVA alliance which ruled for over 30 months till the former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray government was toppled in June 2022.

