Age Knows No Bounds: Praful Patel Commends 107-Year-Old Athlete; Supriya Sule Responds with Humor

Ajit Pawar persistently raises the question of why Sharad Pawar hasn't retired despite being in his 80s. Now Ajit Pawar partymen and senior leader Praful Patel in a tweet praised the remarkable achievements of a 107-year-old athlete from Haryana, emphasizing that age is merely a number. Subsequently, Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule responded to Patel, with a playful dig, expressing full agreement with Patel's perspective on age.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar several times made it clear that he is upset with his uncle Sharad Pawar, for not sticking to his resolution of stepping down from the top post of the Nationalist Congress Party last year. Without naming Pawar senior, Ajit Pawar had said "some people" do not retire even after reaching a certain age.

"People should stop after reaching a certain age. This tradition has been going on for years,"Ajit Pawar said. "But there are some people who are not ready to listen. They are adamant about their views. People take retirement after 60, some at the age of 65, some at 70 and some at 80. But even after turning 80, this person is not ready to retire," he said.

In May last year, Sharad Pawar had unexpectedly declared he would retire after differences with a section of his party. "It is time for a new generation to guide the party. I recommend that a committee of NCP members decide on the election of President's post," he had said, his nephew at his side.But days later, amid consternation and vociferous protests by party workers, he had retracted.Just two months later, in July, Ajit Pawar and MLAs including Praful Patel who were loyal to him had joined the BJP-Shinde Sena alliance government in Maharashtra. He subsequently staked claim to the Nationalist Congress Party's name and poll symbol. Recently, EC declared Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP.