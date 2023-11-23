Agriculture subject to be part of state school curriculum from next academic year: Deepak Kesarkar

Starting from the upcoming academic year, the state of Maharashtra will introduce agriculture as a subject in schools, as announced by the Minister of School Education, Deepak Kesarkar. Addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, Kesarkar said the state government was committed to making Maharashtra a number one state in the education sector.

The guardian minister of Mumbai district additionally mentioned that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to initiate the My School Beautiful School campaign in the state on December 5. Similar to the Read Mumbai initiative, the chief minister will launch a statewide campaign aimed at fostering reading habits among students.

Kesarkar said Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has allotted four old double-decker buses which will be used to set up art galleries, libraries, and restaurants. Besides, toilet facilities will also be provided in these buses to be parked in congested areas near JJ Flyover. We hope this measure will give a big boost to these areas, the minister added.