Ahead of monsoon, BMC releases list of 226 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai

In light of the upcoming monsoon season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday released a list of 226 dilapidated buildings, which are in a "very dangerous" condition. The civic body issued a release with a list of 226 "very dangerous" buildings in C-1 category.

Of the 226 structures, the western suburbs account for the highest 126, followed by eastern suburbs with 65 and 35 in the island city, the release said.The civic body has also appealed to citizens to vacate these buildings and move to safer locations as a precautionary measure.The buildings have been declared "very dangerous and dilapidated" under section 354 of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, it said. Earlier this month, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had directed officials to cut water and power supply to dilapidated buildings.