Ahead of Valentine's Day, new loved-up image of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt from 'Brahmastra' unveiled
By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 01:14 PM2022-02-13T13:14:11+5:302022-02-13T13:25:02+5:30
As Valentine's Day is around the corner, the makers of 'Brahmastra' treated fans with one of the romantic stills of the on-screen and off screen couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the film.
In the image, the lovebirds can be seen adorably looking into each other's eyes while standing on opposite sides of a gate.
Alia and Ranbir's loved-up picture has left fans in the awe of the couple.
"Can't take my eyes off them," a social media user commented.
"They look so so so good together," another one wrote.
Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now. Their first film together 'Brahmastra' will be released this year.
( With inputs from ANI )
