Ahead of Valentine's Day, new loved-up image of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt from 'Brahmastra' unveiled

As Valentine's Day is around the corner, the makers of 'Brahmastra' treated fans with one of the romantic stills of the on-screen and off-screen couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from the film.

In the image, the lovebirds can be seen adorably looking into each other's eyes while standing on opposite sides of a gate.

Alia and Ranbir's loved-up picture has left fans in the awe of the couple.

"Can't take my eyes off them," a social media user commented.

"They look so so so good together," another one wrote.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for a while now. Their first film together 'Brahmastra' will be released this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor