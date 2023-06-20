Ahmednagar: Long-standing dispute turns fatal as young man stabbed with sword

A 24-year-old individual was fatally attacked with a sword due to a longstanding dispute. The occurrence transpired in the early hours of Tuesday (June 20) at Neel Kranti Chowk in the Delhi gate area. The victim, identified as Omkar, also known as Gama Pandurang Bhaganagre (24) from Maliwada, succumbed to the assault. Tofkhana police station has filed a case against three individuals involved.

The accused in this case are identified as Ganesh Keruppa Huche, Nandu Borate, and Sandeep Guda. Omkar Ramesh Gholap has filed a complaint regarding the incident. According to the police, a verbal altercation stemming from a longstanding dispute occurred between the deceased and the accused at Neel Kranti Chowk in the Delhi gate area at approximately one o'clock on Tuesday morning. The argument escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in the accused attacking Bhaganagre with a sword. Tragically, Bhaganagre succumbed to his injuries, while Shubham Patole sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.