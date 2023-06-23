Ahmednagar: MSRTC deploys 235 extra buses for Pandharpur pilgrimage during Ashadi Ekadashi

The Nagar depot has arranged for the deployment of 235 additional buses this year for the Ashadhi Ekadashi Pandharpur Yatra. These buses will be departing from the Tarakpur bus stand between June 25 and July 3.

Ashadhi Ekadashi falls on June 29, and it attracts a large number of devotees who visit Pandhharpur for darshan. To ensure the convenience of these devotees, the ST Corporation plans extra buses every year, and this year is no exception. The Ahmednagar division has organized 235 additional busses to cater to the pilgrims' needs.

The ST Corporation generates substantial revenue through the Pandharpur Yatra. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the pilgrimage to Pandharpur has not taken place for the past two years, resulting in a decline in the corporation's earnings. Even in the previous year, the Nagar division had deployed over 300 additional buses for Pandharpur.

Special bus services are available from the Tarakpur bus stand in the city to transport devotees to Pandharpur. From June 25 to July 4, a significant number of buses will depart from Tarakpur to Pandharpur. Arrangements have been made at the Viththal Karkhana Yatra Center in Pandharpur, where buses will be stationed, ensuring seamless transportation for the return journey as well.

For those residing in rural areas of the district who are interested in visiting Pandharpur, independent buses will be made available directly from their villages if there are at least 45 or more individuals. To avail this facility, individuals are advised to contact nearby ST depots as per the announcement made by the ST Corporation.