Ahmednagar: Two police officials caught accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a female probationary Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) and a constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from an accused. The bribe was taken in exchange for promising to assist in getting bail as quickly as possible. An FIR has been lodged against the two officials.

Jyoti Machchindra Doke, a 26-year-old probationary woman PSI, and Sandeep Raosaheb Khengat, a 46-year-old police constable have been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The accused were promising to help the complainant's son, who is facing FIRs of molestation and the POCSO Act, get bail as soon as possible. Doke, who is posted at MIDC police station in Ahmednagar and hails from Srigonda taluka, and Khengat, who is posted at the same station and hails from Ahmednagar district, were caught demanding the bribe on April 11, 2023. An FIR has been registered against them. The complainant's son has been sent to judicial custody.

After the complainant refused to pay the bribe, he reported the matter to the ACB. The complaint was investigated, and on April 13, 2023, police constable Sandip Khengat accepted the bribe in the presence of witnesses, as directed by PSI Doke. Both of them have been charged with corruption, and an FIR has been registered against them.