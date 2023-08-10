Ahmednagar: Woman crushed to death by MSRTC bus at Sangamner bus stand

A tragic accident occurred as a woman was hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and lost her life. The deceased woman's name is Ayesha Munir Beg (aged 55, from Sangamner Khurd, Sangamner taluka). The incident took place around 4:15 PM on Thursday at the Sangamner bus depot. The unfortunate incident occurred as the woman was getting off the Nashik-Ahmednagar bus at the depot.

The Nashik-Ahmednagar bus (MH 20, BL 4056) from Sinnar Depot in Nashik district was en route to Sangamner, Loni, and Rahuri. When it reached the Sangamner bus stand, Ayesha Baig was present there with her relatives. Around 4:15 pm, as the bus was departing the stand, Ayesha Baig got caught under its wheels.

She suffered severe injuries and was promptly taken to a hospital in an ambulance for treatment. Upon being informed of the incident, Police Sub-Inspector Balasaheb Yadav and other police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene. The police have taken custody of the involved bus for investigation.