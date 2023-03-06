AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel launches protest against renaming of Aurangabad

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel initiated an indefinite chain fast as a form of protest against the renaming of Aurangabad. The demonstration began in front of the collector's office, where many AIMIM party workers and others staged a sit-in and criticised the name change.In contrast, the MNS launched a signature campaign to gather support for the renaming.

Jaleel clarified that the protest was not led by his party, but by the "Aurangabadkars," who are individuals from various professional, religious, and ideological backgrounds, TOI reported."We have started our protest in a democratic and peaceful manner and people from different walks of life are going to join us. Nobody should try to give a casteist or religious colour to our agitation. Our protest is simply a voice of dissent of residents against the renaming of the historic city in an illegal manner," he said.