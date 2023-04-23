Musk should give my Blue check mark to charity: Stephen King

New Delhi, April 23 Famous American author Stephen King has said that Elon Musk should give his Blue check mark to charity.

Despite King not wanting to have a Blue verified check mark, the Twitter CEO has "paid" for his Blue badge.

"I think Mr Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more," King said in his latest tweet.

Chaos prevailed on Twitter last week when Musk removed all legacy verified accounts with Blue check marks but allowed some celebrities to retain it.

"I am paying for a few personally," said Musk. "Just William Shatner, LeBron James and Stephen King," he added.

King had tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."

Musk replied: "You're welcome, namaste."

Rihanna and Taylor Swift still had Blue ticks but it was not sure if they bought it or Musk allowed those to remain.

"Me joining you all tomorrow unverified," tweeted actress Halle Berry, indicating she is not going to pay Musk for the Blue badge.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, and billionaire George Soros are some popular names in the US who lost the legacy Blue ticks.

Musk posted on Saturday: "Everyone pays the same price for a Tesla, including me. Same goes for new Twitter."



