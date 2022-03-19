AIMIM ready to join hands with Mahavikas Aghadi, says Imtiaz Jaleel

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has shown readiness to join hands with the Mahavikas Aghadi. It has come to light that AIMIM is ready to join hands with Mahavikas Aghadi. AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jalil has requested Health Minister Rajesh Tope to send a message to Sharad Pawar. After this offer of AIMIM, attention is now focused on the role of Shiv Sena. The NCP and the Congress have been offered the alliance by the AIMIM. If we want to defeat BJP, we should all come together, said MP Imtiaz Jalil in an interview given to ABP. It is said that AIMIM is ready to alliance with Shiv Sena.

Aurangabad MIM MP Imtiaz Jalil has requested state health minister Rajesh Tope to convey the message to Sharad Pawar. When the issue of Shiv Sena's fanatical Hindutva was brought before Jalil, Jalil expressed the view that everyone needs to come together to defeat BJP. AIMIM offered to form a new alliance with Mahavikas Aghadi for the forthcoming elections. Minister Rajesh Tope, who was on a condolence visit to Imtiaz Jalil's house, had a meeting. In this, Jalil requested to convey his message to Pawar.

Imtiaz said that he was ready to go not only with the NCP but also with the Congress. If BJP wants to be defeated, it is time for all to come together. Therefore, this issue should be taken seriously by the senior members of NCP. Rajesh Tope should send a message to Pawar. Imtiaz has said that he is ready to form an alliance not only in Aurangabad but also in the state. We don't want anyone. Only the votes of Muslims are needed. Why Nationalist? The Congress considers itself secular. They also want Muslim votes. So let the Congress come, we will form an alliance, said Jalil.

