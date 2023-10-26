Air quality in Mumbai will improve in two months, says Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar stated that despite the various measures implemented to combat air pollution, it will take upto two months for the air quality in Mumbai to improve. Speaking at a news conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters on Wednesday, Kesarkar, who is the guardian minister of Mumbai, said dust particles was the major cause of air pollution in the city.

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released guidelines for mitigating air pollution at construction sites and other potential sources of air pollution. Now this action has been started, and in the coming one or two months, you will see its results, Kesarkar said. The Maharashtra government has set up a committee to study the issue and its work has started, he said.

The companies implementing big infrastructure projects in Mumbai have agreed to participate in the initiative taken for improving the air quality, Kesarkar said. Providing clean air to the citizens of Mumbai is also the responsibility of the government, he conceded. Kesarkar, who handles the education ministry, also informed that the initiative 'Drugs-Free Mumbai' has been started in the city.

We aim to make Mumbai City beautiful, healthy and happy. Therefore, it is essential to keep the city drug-free. We will involve schools and colleges, along with their students, in this campaign, he said, adding that the initiative will cover 452 schools and colleges across Mumbai.