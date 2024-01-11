Airoli Resident Loses Rs 30.87 Lakh in Online Rating Scam

A 39-year-old resident of Airoli fell victim to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 30.87 lakh in a rating scam that lured him with promises of high returns for completing tasks.

The victim, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, initially joined a WhatsApp group named "Sun Media Marketing K1100" on Jan. 7. The group admin offered Rs. 150 for completing simple tasks like liking or commenting on posts. After the victim complied and received the promised payment, the admin instructed him to download Telegram for more lucrative tasks.

On Telegram, the victim was asked to pay Rs. 2000 for a new task, followed by progressively larger sums for subsequent tasks. He transferred a total of Rs. 30,87,500, believing he would earn significant returns.

However, when he attempted to withdraw the funds, he encountered roadblocks. A group member claimed he needed to pay Rs. 16,20,307 in taxes to access both the initial investment and promised returns. Despite repeated pleas, the victim received no money and realized he had been defrauded.

Realising the extent of the deception, the victim approached the Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act, initiating an investigation into the fraudulent activities.

