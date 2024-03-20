Ajit Pawar Ally Bajrang Sonawane Resigns, Hinting at Move Towards Sharad Pawar's Camp

Political developments have picked up pace ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded Pankaja Munde from the Beed Lok Sabha seat. On the other hand, Bajrang Sonawane of Ajit Pawar's NCP has also shown interest in the nomination. Meanwhile, it is being said that the Ajit Pawar group is likely to get another setback after Nilesh Lanke. There has been talk that Bajrang Sonawane will join the Sharad Pawar group. Troubles for Pankaja Munde will increase Sharad Pawar group nominates Bajrang Sonawane from Beed Lok Sabha seat.

Bajrang Sonawane is keen to contest from the Beed Lok Sabha seat. Over the past few days, party workers have been urging Sonawane to contest the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Bajrang Sonawane is likely to join the Sharad Pawar group at 4.30 pm today. Sharad Pawar himself has called a meeting of the Beed Lok Sabha constituency at 4 pm today. It is being said that Bajrang Sonawane will join the Sharad Pawar group in this meeting.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bajrang Sonawane had contested against sitting MP Pritam Munde. He was defeated in this election and joined the Ajit Pawar group after the split in the NCP. On the other hand, the Beed Lok Sabha seat in the Grand Alliance has gone to the BJP. It is being said that Bajrang Sonawane will now join the Sharad Pawar group and contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Sonawane has resigned from the NCP. He has shared his resignation letter on the social media platform Facebook.

Major political developments discussed in Madha

Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil is also keen on the Madha seat. There is talk that he is upset that his name is not on the candidate list. Two days ago, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Jayant Patil of the NCP held a meeting with Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and Dhairyashil Mohite Patil. After this meeting, there were talks that Dhairyashil Mohite Patil would contest from Madha. Meanwhile, NCP's Jayant Patil has given a clear indication that Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar and Vijaysinh Mohite Patil, who had distanced themselves from Sharad Pawar, will come back with Pawar.

Jayant Patil was on a visit to Pune yesterday. He hinted at this while speaking to the media. Jayant Patil said, "There is a good atmosphere in Madha constituency. The youth of 18 to 30 years are behind Sharad Pawar. The situation in Akluj is not a rebellion, they are our people. We have demanded Madha for Dr Aniket Deshmukh. (..) It is clear that leaders who have distanced themselves from Sharad Pawar will come back."