Ajit Pawar and Quota Agitation Leader Manoj Jarange Emerge as Key Figures in Maharashtra Politics for 2023

In 2023, Maharashtra witnessed a significant focus on quota politics, marked by social tensions throughout the year. Manoj Jarange, an activist, played a pivotal role in leading the Maratha quota agitation. However, this movement prompted OBC leaders to emphasize that the existing OBC reservation should not be compromised while allocating quotas to the Marathas.

The agitation gained momentum when police resorted to lathi-charge against protesters during Jarange's hunger strike in his village in Latur district on September 1. Subsequently, the government engaged in negotiations with Jarange, and in December, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that a special legislative session would be convened to address Maratha quota concerns.

Meanwhile, echoing the political dynamics of the state, 2023 witnessed a move reminiscent of Eknath Shinde's actions in 2022, as Ajit Pawar, following his uncle Sharad Pawar's footsteps, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government in July. Ajit Pawar assumed the role of the second deputy chief minister alongside Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP. This dynamic political landscape sets the stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha and subsequent assembly elections, with Maharashtra holding 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

This triggered a legal dispute as to which faction is the `real’ NCP and the Election Commission is seized of the issue. Earlier in February, in a blow to the Uddhav Thackeray group, the EC awarded the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Shinde’s faction.

In May, the Supreme Court in its order on disqualification petitions filed by the warring Sena factions held that then governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to ask chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority in the assembly following Shinde’s rebellion was not justified, but the Thackeray government could not be restored now because he chose to resign instead of facing a trust vote.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the state government's curative petition challenging its previous decision to nullify the Maratha quota on January 24. Simultaneously, activist Manoj Jarange has declared his intention to commence a hunger strike in Mumbai starting January 20. Jarange's demand includes the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. The Kunbis, an agrarian community, are already part of the OBC list. OBC leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, a veteran NCP leader and state minister, have expressed their opposition to Marathas receiving a share in the OBC quota.

The elections in 2024 will be an acid test for all major political leaders in the state: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. Senior Congress leader Ratnakar Mahajan said 2023 was ending on a confusing note, and the elections might lead to more political fragmentation and greater confusion.