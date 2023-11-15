Ajit Pawar attends Sharad Pawar's Diwali Padwa get-together hometown Baramati

After the split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Pawar family's first Diwali Padwa was celebrated in Govind Baug. There was widespread curiosity about whether Ajit Pawar would be present at the event. As he initially did not attend, discussions ensued. However, Ajit Pawar later participated in the evening, bringing an end to the day-long speculations.

Supriya Sule shared pictures from the event on her social media, capturing Ajit Pawar standing behind Sharad Pawar.

While the entire family gathered for dinner at Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar was not visible during that time, fueling discussions in political circles.

Notably, Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar here on November 10, prompting speculation in state political circles. MP Supriya Sule had then said the meeting was not a political one. It was the third such meeting between the uncle and nephew after the Ajit Pawar-led group joined the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra in July.

NCP leader Ankush Kakde, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar group, had said on November 10 that doctors have advised the deputy chief minister, who recently suffered from dengue, complete rest, and asked him to stay away from big gatherings to avoid infection. The same day, Ajit Pawar had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Ajit Pawar has staked claim over the name and symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party, which was founded by Sharad Pawar. The Sharad Pawar-led group has informed the Election Commission that the Ajit Pawar-led faction has submitted over 20,000 fraudulent affidavits to the poll panel to stake claim over the party.