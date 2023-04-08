Ajit Pawar back in touch with Sharad Pawar after clarifying health-related absence

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) experienced a period of panic recently, as party leader Ajit Pawar and seven NCP MLAs were unable to be contacted. It has been reported that Pawar cancelled all of his scheduled events yesterday, as well as those planned for the next two days.

After his unavailability, rumours began to circulate that he might be unhappy with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, and there are also some suggestions that he may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

According to a report from the New Indian Express, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has denied the allegations and stated that he is in regular contact with Ajit Pawar.

The NCP has stated that there is no cause for worry and that there are many developments taking place behind the scenes.

Ajit Pawar has explained that the reason for his unavailability was his ill health. According to him, he had been advised by his doctor to take rest and medication due to his poor health. He also expressed his distress over the spread of false information about him.