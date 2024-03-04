Ajit Pawar Criticizes Use of Celebrities in Politics, Takes Swipe at NCP MP Amol Kolhe

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a swipe at actor and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Amol Kolhe, suggesting that political parties enlist celebrities as candidates in elections when they perceive their opponents as unbeatable.

Speaking at a farmers' gathering in Kolhe's constituency of Shirur in Pune district, Ajit Pawar remarked that politics might not be the MP's area of expertise, pointing out that he had tendered his resignation just two years into his term.

I had brought in Kolhe from another party and gave him a ticket, and with NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, took the responsibility of ensuring his victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. We initially found Kolhe promising, but in two years, he came to me and offered to resign, citing that his acting career was getting affected, the deputy chief minister said.

Pawar highlighted concerns about Kolhe's presence in the constituency over the past four years, noting that people have questioned his visibility. He also commented on the strategy of political parties, suggesting that they often bring in celebrities for their widespread popularity when they perceive a particular opponent as unbeatable.

Actress Hema Malini contests elections and wins. Actors Sunny Deol and Govinda were also fielded in some places. Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha, and Amitabh Bachchan have also contested elections. What connection do celebrities have with politics? Pawar said.

The BJP's nomination of Hema Malini from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, and Sunny Deol as MP in Gurdaspur, Punjab, exemplifies the trend of fielding celebrities in politics. Pawar raised the question of whether these celebrities are genuinely interested in undertaking development initiatives in their constituencies. He acknowledged that celebrities often garner trust and support from the public, leading to their election. However, he also admitted fault on the part of politicians for enlisting them without fully understanding their capabilities.

