Ajit Pawar demands compensation for farmers after unseasonal rain damages crops

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said that the Maharashtra's farmers have suffered a lot in the past 3 days due to unseasonal rains. We'll raise the issue of compensation to farmers in Assembly today. Today onward State govt must come forward to support and compensate the farmers.

There was a forecast of rain for these 3 days everywhere. Now, Govt should focus on ensuring the materialisation of the farm insurance claims. We have given adjournment notice in the Assembly on the issue of compensation to the farmers.

Yesterday, Unseasonal rains along with strong winds lashed at least five districts in Maharashtra on Tuesday. The unseasonal rains damaged standing crops just ahead of the harvest season, chief minister Eknath Shinde said. According to an official statement, the chief minister assessed the situation and instructed officials to carry out panchnamas or evaluations of the damages incurred by farmers.