Ajit Pawar dismisses allegations of former Pune Police Commissioner Meeran Borwankar on Pune land handover

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed the allegations of former Pune Police Chief Meeran Borwankar regarding the selling of land to a private party and said that he had no connection with this issue, adding that the guardian ministers of the district do not have the right to buy the land.

A statement from Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's office also noted that such matters go to the Revenue Department before placing them before the State Cabinet and the Cabinet takes the final decision on it.

The guardian ministers of the district do not have the right to buy the land, thus government land cannot be sold. Such matters go to the Revenue Department before placing them before the State Cabinet. The Cabinet takes the final decision on it. I have no connection with this issue. I don't care about any pressure, in such matters I always follow the government rules, you can investigate this with the authority, a statement from Ajit Pawar's office said.

Pawar's reaction came after Former Chief of Pune City Police Meraan Borwankar in her newly released book "Madam Commissioner" claimed that the then "District Minister" (Ajit Pawar without mentioning his name in the book) pushed her to hand-over auctioned land belonging to the Pune Police department to a bidder who was later booked by the CBI in the 2G scam.

Meeran Borwankar was the Pune police commissioner between 2010 and 2012. She later took charge as Additional Director General (Prisons) in Pune. In a telephonic conversation with ANI, Borwankar said, Ajit Pawar did not auction the land as he cannot auction. He just asked me to hand over the land but I refused it.

