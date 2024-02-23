Ajit Pawar Dismisses Opposition Claims About Handing Over Mahanand Dairy to Gujarat

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated on Friday that the opposition in Maharashtra is leveling false accusations against Mahanand Dairy, a state government undertaking, for political motives. Pawar made these remarks while addressing reporters following his participation in district-level meetings of various departments and the local governing body. Refuting the opposition's claims that Mahanand is being transferred to the National Dairy Development Board in Gujarat, Pawar said it is absolutely false

A venture of Maharashtra State Cooperative Milk Federation Limited, Mahanand has incurred losses in the recent past. Even I was once a director of Mahanand. At that time, the fixed deposits of this institution had reached Rs 150 crore, said the senior NCP leader. Later, the management, elected by milk producers, could not handle Mahanand. We also encouraged Mahanand to meet their losses by making powdered milk. But it didn’t work out. The state will take a further decision (over Mahanand), Pawar said.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that the opposition's assertion regarding Maharashtra's purported handover of Mahanand to a Gujarat-based entity is politically motivated. He added that there are allegations of the directors of Mahanand being forced to resign. Pawar remarked that if such claims are valid, individuals should approach the police and lodge formal complaints.